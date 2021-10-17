Krylya Sovetov Samara - FC Nizhny Novgorod

Follow the Russian Premier League live Football match between Krylya Sovetov Samara and FC Nizhny Novgorod with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 17 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Igor Osinjkin or Aleksandr Kerzhakov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Krylya Sovetov Samara and FC Nizhny Novgorod news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Krylya Sovetov Samara and FC Nizhny Novgorod. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

