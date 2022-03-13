Russian Premier League / Matchday 21
Solidarnost Arena / 13.03.2022
Krylya Sovetov Samara
Rescheduled
-
-
FC Zenit
Krylya Sovetov Samara - FC Zenit Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Krylya Sovetov Samara logo
Krylya Sovetov Samara
FC Zenit logo
FC Zenit jersey
FC Zenit
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Krylya Sovetov Samara

FC Zenit

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC ZenitZEN
20135244
2
Dynamo MoscowDMO
21124540
3
PFC SochiSOC
20121737
4
CSKA MoscowCSK
20113636
5
FC KrasnodarKRA
1995532
8
Krylya Sovetov SamaraKRY
1984728
