Russian Premier League / Matchday 21
Otkrytie Arena / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spartak-moskva/teamcenter.shtml
Spartak Moscow
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-krasnodar/teamcenter.shtml
FC Krasnodar
Advertisement
Ad

Spartak Moscow - FC Krasnodar Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spartak Moscow logo
Spartak Moscow
FC Krasnodar logo
FC Krasnodar
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Spartak Moscow

FC Krasnodar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC ZenitZEN
20135244
2
Dynamo MoscowDMO
21133542
3
PFC SochiSOC
20121737
4
CSKA MoscowCSK
21114637
5
Lokomotiv MoscowLOK
2088432
6
FC KrasnodarKRA
1995532
9
Spartak MoscowSPM
2075826
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Lokomotiv Moscow
1
1
CSKA Moscow
Half-time
FC Ural
-
-
Akhmat Groznyi
13/03
FC Khimki
-
-
PFC Sochi
13/03
Krylya Sovetov Samara
-
-
FC Zenit
13/03

Follow the Russian Premier League live Football match between Spartak Moscow and FC Krasnodar with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest Spartak Moscow and FC Krasnodar news and find up to date Russian Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.