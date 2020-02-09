Ruthless Real down Osasuna for fifth straight La Liga win

Zinedine Zidane's side were reeling from a 4-3 home defeat by Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday and started badly when Unai Nunez gave Osasuna the lead in the 14th minute with a diving header from a corner.

Real showed little sign of panic, however, and midfielder Isco equalised in the 33rd minute with a volley before captain Sergio Ramos put them in front five minutes later with a header from close range after a flick-on from Casemiro.

Substitutes Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic stretched Real's lead with late strikes, increasing Zidane's side's advantage at the top of the standings to six points over nearest challengers Barcelona, who visit Real Betis later on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)