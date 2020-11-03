Ryan Giggs will not take charge of Wales for their three matches following his arrest for assault.

The Sun newspaper said police were called to the 46-year-old former Manchester United winger's home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment," the paper quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying. "A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

He was released on bail pending enquiries, the paper said. The BBC reported that "his representatives said he denies all allegations of assault made against him and is cooperating with the police."

A statement from the FAW read: ”The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp.

"Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches.

"Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland supported by Albert Stuivenberg.

"The Cymru squad for these upcoming matches will be announced on Thursday 5th November. The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”

