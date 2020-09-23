Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks to invest in fan-run Wrexham, the club have confirmed.

Reynolds, who has starred in films such as Deadpool and Blade:Trinity, and McElhenney, of shows such as It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, will continue talks with Wrexham after their initial approach was approved by fans at the general meeting on Tuesday, with a 95% share of the vote.

Any investment from the Hollywood pair could total as much as £2m for a club currently in the fifth tier of the English league system.

"All we're going to commit to - because we're not going to put pressure on ourselves - is that we will conclude the discussions as soon as possible," the club's Trust director Spencer Harris said in an interview with BBC Wales.

"We will get to a position when the potential investors put forward a deal and the next stage…we would put that in front of the members for a vote if they wish to proceed with that deal or not.

"They will need to see what's on the table and make their minds up on which direction they wish to see the club go.

"But whoever runs Wrexham football club - or indeed any football club - where it really belongs is in the hearts and minds of its supporters and I would expect whoever is running the club going forward would take that into consideration."

