Carlo Ancelotti said Lucas Digne's dismissal against Southampton was a 'joke' and suggested the decision had been influenced by Jordan Pickford not seeing red in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Southampton beat league leaders Everton 2-0 at St Mary's Stadium with goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams as Ancelotti's side were blunted for the first time in all competitions this season.

Premier League Rooney: Calvert-Lewin should have got England call-up before Abraham 10 HOURS AGO

"We didn't play well, Southampton were better than us and they deserved to win," Ancelotti told Sky Sports.

"Sometimes you are not at your best, it came after a really good run for us. Now we have to look forward with the same spirit and belief. We tried to get back into the game, we had some good control after half time."

However, as Everton tried to get a foothold in the game, their problems were compounded when Digne received his marching orders for a stamp on Kyle Walker-Peters with about 20 minutes left on the clock.

Ancelotti confirmed Everton would appeal the decision but said Pickford escaping punishment for a potential season-ending tackle on Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk may have influenced the decision to punish them.

"The red card was a joke, it was not intentional. Maybe it was a yellow, for sure it was not violent conduct.

"Maybe all this talk all week against Pickford, against Richarlison (who was sent off against Liverpool), affected the decision and if so it's not right, it's not fair."

Ancelotti also fired a stark warning to his squad with tough fixtures on the horizon.

"I told the players winter is coming and we will have to react," he added.

Premier League 'Jordan is really sad' - Ancelotti defends Pickford for Van Dijk challenge 22/10/2020 AT 12:51