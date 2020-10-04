The visitors frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saka broke the deadlock by heading home following a snappy passing move in the 61st minute, and substitute Nicolas Pepe added a second three minutes later.

Irish striker David McGoldrick gave his side hope with a brilliant curling effort in the 84th minute, but the vistors couldn't conjour up an equaliser as Arsenal held on comfortably to win.

The victory lifts them to fourth place in the table on nine points, three behind leaders Everton, while Sheffield United are 19th after four defeats in their opening four league games. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Chopra)

