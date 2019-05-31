Salford award new contracts to Wiseman and Maynard

Newly-promoted Salford have extended the contracts of Gibraltar international Scott Wiseman and midfielder Lois Maynard for another season.

Salford gained promotion to the Football League for the first time in the club’s history following their 3-0 Vanarama National League play-off final victory against AFC Fylde earlier this month.

Wiseman, who has 10 caps for Gibraltar, joined the club from Chesterfield at the start of the campaign and went on to make 50 appearances for the Ammies, while Maynard will enter his third season at the club since moving from Tranmere in July 2017.

Speaking about Wiseman, boss Graham Alexander told the club’s website: “It was a no brainer to extend that for another year. We know he can certainly play at League Two and he’s a valuable member of what we did last year, and I expect him to replicate that this year as well.”

On Maynard, Alexander added: “With Lois we’ve been really impressed with his performances this season when he was fit. I think his motivation to prove himself as a league player will be a big plus for us this season.”