Football

Salzburg win Austrian Cup as season restarts

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

KLAGENFURT, Austria, May 29 (Reuters) - Salzburg won the Austrian Cup with a ruthless 5-0 destruction of second tier Austria Lustenau in the final as the season resumed following the coronavirus stoppage on Friday.

In a match played without spectators at Klagenfurt's Woerthersee Stadium, the favourites took control of the match with two quickfire goals midway through the first half.

Dominik Szoboszlai put Salzburg ahead from a free kick in the 19th minute and Dominik Stumberger put through his own goal two minutes later as Lustenau, making their second final appearance, fell apart.

Noah Okafor took advantage of poor marking to fire the third in the 53rd minute, Majeed Ashimeru drove in the fourth from the edge of the area in the 65th minute and Sekou Koita completed the rout when a clearance ricocheted off him and into the net.

It is the seventh time that Salzburg have won the competition, all of them in the last nine seasons. The league season is due to restart on Tuesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

