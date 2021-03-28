Chelsea striker Sam Kerr struck twice in a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday to restore a two-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League, with Fran Kirby setting up both goals.

Kerr put the hosts in front after 24 minutes, outmuscling Asmita Ale to get a glancing header on Kirby's pinpoint cross, and the Australian sealed the three points with her second in the 57th minute, again assisted by England midfielder Kirby.

Chelsea regained first place after Manchester City briefly went top following their 1-0 victory over Reading on Saturday thanks to an 87th-minute winner from Chloe Kelly.

Earlier on Saturday, Lauren James and Christen Press helped Manchester United beat bottom side West Ham United 2-0 in the first WSL game to be played at Old Trafford, while Arsenal thumped Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 away in the north London derby.

Bristol City's recent good form continued on Sunday as they drew 1-1 with visiting Birmingham City to stay ahead of West Ham and Villa at the foot of the table, while Hayley Raso netted a hat-trick in Everton's 5-0 demolition of Brighton & Hove Albion.

With four games left Chelsea lead the table on 47 points ahead of Manchester City with 45 and nine in front of Manchester United. Arsenal are fourth on 35 points with a game in hand.

