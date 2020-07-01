Sanchez inspires Inter to 6-0 triumph over Brescia

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Alexis Sanchez produced an imposing performance to inspire Inter Milan to a 6-0 win over Serie A strugglers Brescia at San Siro on Wednesday.

Sanchez scored for Inter for only the second time but helped set up other goals as they consolidated third place in Serie A and moved closer to a berth in next season’s Champions League.

Brescia slipped to the bottom of the table and will need a dramatic turnaround in fortunes in their remaining nine games if they are to avoid an immediate return to Serie B.

Ashley Young gave Inter a fifth-minute lead before Sanchez, showing glimpses of old form, converted a 20th-minute penalty to double their advantage.

Danilo D’Ambrosio made it 3-0 on the stroke of halftime with Roberto Gagliardini, Christian Eriksen and Antonio Candreva adding to the score in the second half. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

