Sanchez, Medel injured for Chile in 0-0 draw with Colombia

Sanchez was fouled moments before the end of Saturday's stalemate in Alicante, Spain and had to come off.

He will miss Chile's friendly against Guinea on Tuesday, which will take place in the same city.

Gary Medel of Bologna will also miss the match after suffering a muscle problem in the first half against Colombia.

The 0-0 draw was Chile's fifth game without a win under coach Reinaldo Rueda.

