Sane, Reus seal Germany win over Belarus in Euro 2020 qualifier

The three-time European champions, who suffered a shock World Cup first-round exit last year before being relegated in the inaugural Nations League, took a 13th-minute lead when Sane shook off his marker and fired in from close range.

Belarus responded by forcing a fine save from Manuel Neuer, who punched Nikita Naumov's 30th-minute header over the bar for the hosts' best chance in the game.

The visitors struck again with Reus in the 62nd minute after a clever assist from Matthias Ginter, the result giving them six points, three behind leaders Northern Ireland who beat Estonia 2-1 for their third win in three qualifiers. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Lawrence)