Sane to leave City after turning down contract deal - Guardiola

ByReuters
14 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England, June 19 (Reuters) - Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane has turned down the offer of a contract extension and will leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

"Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract.

"The club offered two or three times and he rejected it," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Monday's game with Burnley in the Premier League.

Play Icon
Sane's contract runs out at the end of next season.

Guardiola said he had wanted Sane to stay but the player wants to make a fresh start.

"When we make an offer to a player it's because we want him," said the Spaniard.

"He has special quality. We want players who want to play with the club to achieve targets.

"He is a nice guy and I love him so much. I have nothing against - but he wants another adventure," he added. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

Football
Play Icon

