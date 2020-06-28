Santi Cazorla's stunning assist sets up superb goal as Villarreal beat Valencia

Santi Cazorla provided a brilliant one-touch assist to set up a superb goal and help Villarreal beat Valencia 2-0 in La Liga.

Former Valencia forward Paco Alcacer opened the scoring with a fantastic volley on the turn in the 14th minute but opted against celebrating against the club where he began his career.

Alcacer's strike partner Gerard Moreno scored an even better goal to double the lead in the 44th, as goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo launched the ball upfield and former Arsenal playmaker Cazorla controlled it in the air with an irresistible touch before Moreno's ferocious volley.

Football Lampard shows ruthless streak as Chelsea youngsters hauled off AN HOUR AGO

The victory took Villarreal up to fifth in the standings on 51 points, within three of fourth-placed Sevilla, while Valencia were left eighth on 46 with six games remaining in the season.

Football Premier League Top Scorers AN HOUR AGO