Santos beat Botafogo to go joint top in Brazil

The goal came 29 minutes into the second half of Santos' fifth consecutive win.

The victory lifted Jorge Sampaoli's side on to 26 points, equal with reigning champions Palmeiras, who lost for the first time this season away to Ceara on Saturday.

Both Botafogo and Santos had a man sent off in the game in Rio, with Santos defender Lucas Verissimo seeing red shortly after halftime and Gilson following him 22 minutes later. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Christian Radnedge)