The visitors had the lion’s share of the possession and 14 shots on goal to Botafogo’s three, but profligacy and a fine performance from Gatito in the Botafogo goal helped the home side to a point that extended their winless streak to seven games.
Santos remain in seventh place in the Serie A table with 15 points, six points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro, while Botafogo are third from bottom with 10 points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kim Coghill)
