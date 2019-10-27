Santos held at Corinthians as title hopes slip away

Neither side looked capable of breaking the deadlock in a tense match that left Santos in third place with 52 points from 28 games, 12 adrift of Flamengo and two behind Palmeiras, both of whom have a game in hand.

Santos, who led the table earlier this season, have won one of their last four games and seem to be running out of steam.

Saturday's result was just as disappointing for Corinthians, who slumped to a sixth match in a row without a victory.

The point leaves them in fifth place in Serie A with 45 points, a point behind city rivals Sao Paulo.