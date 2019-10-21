Santos miss chance to close gap on leaders in 2-0 defeat

Luan put the home side ahead in the second minute with a left-foot strike and then Leonardo Silva doubled their lead midway through the first half when he headed home a corner kick.

Third-placed Santos started the day 10 points behind leaders Flamengo and two behind second-place Palmeiras.

Flamengo could stretch their lead when they play Fluminense in the Rio derby later on Sunday, while Palmeiras are away to Athletico Paranaense.

Atletico Mineiro are in 12th place with 35 points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)