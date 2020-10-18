Kaio Jorge put the visitors ahead after five minutes with a beautiful backheel flick and then Yeferson Soteldo doubled their leader 21 minutes later with a cheeky penalty.

William Matheus pulled a goal back for Coritiba after 78 minutes put it was too little too late for the struggling side.

The result lifted Santos into fourth place in the Serie A table, four points behind Atletico Mineiro, Internacional and Flamengo, all of whom are tied at the top on 31 points.

Coritiba sit in third bottom, with just 16 points from 17 matches. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

