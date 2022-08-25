England head coach Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year after leading the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory in July.

Wiegman received her award in Istanbul after the Champions League group stage draw had concluded, and received the accolade for her part in England's triumphant European Championships.

Ad

The Dutch coach has led the Lionesses to 18 wins from 20 games, including an 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages of the Euros, a 4-0 demolition of Sweden in the semi-finals, and a 2-1 win over Germany after extra-time in the final.

Transfers 'He has decided to leave' - Ancelotti confirms Casemiro will join Man Utd 19/08/2022 AT 11:15

The yet-to-be-beaten England manager dedicated her win to “everyone involved” in the England set-up.

"This award is for everyone involved in the England team, the FA, the staff and of course all the players,” she said over a pre-recorded video call.

“Things have been set in place since I started with the team in September, things have gone really well, I've really enjoyed it and we've performed at our highest level.

"Our fans have been great too, and thank you to them for supporting us so much.

“Now we're looking forward again, hopefully we'll qualify for the World Cup next year, then go there and hope to improve our game and enjoy ourselves."

Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti won the Men’s Coach of the Year award, accepting the honour for the first time since 2007.

Ancelotti led his Real Madrid side to La Liga and Champions League titles.

"I said 'what a night', a lot of times last season,” Ancelotti said. “The last-16, the quarter-final, the semi-final.

“First of all I have to thank a lot of people, my players, my club, my staff and our support for our amazing nights at the Bernabeu. I have to thank my president for giving me the possibility to return to Madrid.

"What's the magic formula? The passion I have for this sport, and the quality of the players I have to manage.

“Last season was a special season, there was a fantastic connection in the dressing room between the experience of the veterans and the energy of the young players.

"After that there was a fantastic chemistry in the stadium from our supporters, which helped us to manage an unbelievable achievement."

Ancelotti’s main man Karim Benzema took home the Men’s Player of the Year trophy after he netted 44 times in 46 games last season.

His goal record included a record-breaking 15 Champions League goals as he fired Madrid to a 14th title.

Barcelona player and Ballon D'Or holder Alexia Putellas was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year for a second successive year, beating England’s Beth Mead to the award.

She managed an impressive record in front of goal herself, scoring 12 goals in 14 Primera Division games during 2021/22.

La Liga 'This chapter will conclude my career' - Ancelotti says Real Madrid will be his final club 13/08/2022 AT 14:34