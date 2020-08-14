Football

Sarina Wiegman to become England women's coach from 2021

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Sarina Wiegman

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

Netherlands women's team manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as the England Women's head coach from next year, the Football Association (FA) announced on Friday.

  • Transfer news LIVE: The latest developments
  • Arsenal confirm Willian capture from Chelsea
Football

Netherlands' Wiegman to become England women's coach from 2021

25 MINUTES AGO

The Dutch won the European Championship under Wiegman in 2017 and the 50-year-old also led them to their first World Cup final two years later in France, where they lost 2-0 to the U.S.

Wiegman will replace 43-year-old former Manchester United and England full back Neville, who is set to leave his role with the team at the end of his contract in July 2021. Wiegman has a contract with the Dutch FA (KNVB) until next year.

"I'm delighted and honoured to join England Women next year," said Wiegman on her appointment.

"England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women’s football globally over recent years have been led by the FA.

I'm very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team.
Play Icon
WATCH

Juventus willing to trade Paulo Dybala to Man Utd to re-sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers

00:01:27

Football

Atletico's cautious approach losing appeal after latest European failure

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Donny van de Beek 'can't complain' about staying at Ajax amid Manchester United links

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On