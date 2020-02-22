Sarri angry over VAR confusion

The Turin side were leading 2-0 when SPAL's Simone Missiroli went down under a challenge from Daniele Rugani in the penalty area. Andrea Pestagna converted although Juventus still won 2-1.

Referee Federico La Penna, who initially waved played on, was alerted to a possible infraction. But he appeared to have problems with his ear-piece, instead talking to VAR officials via a walkie-talkie and when he tried to review the incident on a pitchside monitor, that was not working either.

He eventually awarded the penalty on the basis of information from the VAR officials -- much to the anger of the Juventus bench.

"Today, we conceded a penalty on the basis of VAR even though VAR wasn't working. It seems a big injustice to me," said Sarri.

"If the monitor doesn't work, the (pitch) referee should decide. If it had happened the other way around, the world would have collapsed.

"I am the first coach to suffer a penalty on the basis of a VAR decision without the referee looking at it," he added. "I understand that the rules allow it and La Penna explained it to me but I do not agree with it."

Serie A referees generally consult the pitchside monitor when reviewing an incident, unlike their counterparts in the English Premier League who rely on information from the video officials.