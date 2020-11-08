The Belo Horizonte side got off to a flying start and were 2-0 up after eight minutes thanks to goals from Sasha and Keno.

Sasha got his second after an hour with a delightful diving header and then Federico Zaracho piled on the misery for the Rio club when he slipped a fourth under the advancing keeper with eight minutes remaining.

The result was Flamengo’s third league match without a win and the second in a row where they shipped four goals.

The win takes Atletico above Flamengo into second place in Serie A with both sides on 35 points, although Atletico have a game in hand.

Internacional, who drew 2-2 with Coritiba earlier on Sunday, are top with 36 points.

Only five points separate the top seven teams. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)

