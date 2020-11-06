Sassuolo dominated possession but could not turn that into chances on a frustrating night, managing one attempt on target.
The draw left second-placed Sassuolo unbeaten this season on 15 points from seven games but a point behind leaders AC Milan, who host Hellas Verona on Sunday.
Udinese remain second from bottom with four points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
