Sassuolo make Fiorentina pay for mistakes

July 1 (Reuters) - Sassuolo made Fiorentina pay dearly for mistakes at both ends of the field as they handed the troubled Tuscans a 3-1 home defeat in Serie A on Wednesday while Sampdoria beat Lecce 2-1 in a relegation battle with all goals coming from penalties.

Gregoire Defrel put Sassuolo ahead from a penalty in the 24th minute and the Frenchman added a second 11 minutes later, after Federico Ceccherini wasted a chance set up by Franck Ribery for the hosts.

Federico Chiesa missed another good Fiorentina chance and German Pezzella struck the post before Mert Muldur pounced on defensive mix-up to add a third for 12th-placed Sassuolo -- whose previous two games had ended 3-3 -- just after the hour.

Football Moyes praises West Ham resolve after VAR frustration 41 MINUTES AGO

Patrick Cutrone headed one back for Fiorentina in the last minute but defeat left them 13th with 31 points, six clear of the relegation zone.

Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria put a four-point cushion between themselves and the relegation zone with their win over Lecce. Sampdoria climbed to 15th with 29 points while Lecce stayed 18th, inside the drop zone, with 25.

An awkward Panagiotis Tachtsidis tackle gave Sampdoria their first penalty which Gaston Ramirez converted five minutes before the break.

Marco Mancosu equalised from another spot-kick five minutes after halftime before Ramirez struck again in the 75th minute after Nehuen Paz was judged to have fouled Fabio Depaoli although Lecce claimed he got the ball.

Verona came from behind to beat Parma 3-2 in a game between two mid-table sides with Matteo Pessina scoring the late winner.

Dejan Kulusevski gave Parma an early lead, Samuel Di Carmine levelled from a penalty on the stroke of halftime, Mattia Zaccagni put the hosts in front and Riccardo Gagliolo equalised for Parma before Pessina fired the winner into the roof of the net. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

Play Icon

Football Steve Bruce says Newcastle have been spurred on by 'disrespect' AN HOUR AGO