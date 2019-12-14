LIVE

Dhamk - Al Fayha

Saudi Arabian Premier League - 14 December 2019

Saudi Arabian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Dhamk and Al Fayha live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:35 on 14 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Dhamk and Al Fayha? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

