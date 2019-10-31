LIVE

Al Ahli - Al Ittihad

Saudi Arabian Premier League - 31 October 2019

Saudi Arabian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Al Ahli and Al Ittihad live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:50 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Saleh Al Mohammedi or José Luis Sierra? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Ahli and Al Ittihad? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

