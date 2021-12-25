Al Hilal - Al Fateh

Follow the Saudi Arabian Premier League live Football match between Al Hilal and Al Fateh with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:50 on 25 December 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Leonardo Jardim or Yannick Ferrera? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Al Hilal and Al Fateh news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Al Hilal and Al Fateh. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

