Dhamk - Al Batin

Follow the Saudi Arabian Premier League live Football match between Dhamk and Al Batin with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:40 on 25 December 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Kresimir Rezic or Alen Horvat? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Dhamk and Al Batin news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Dhamk and Al Batin. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

