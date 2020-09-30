The Royal Blues are hoping Baum, who joins from the DFB where he was a youth coach, can turn things around, with Schalke having won none of their last 18 league games.
Baum's only previous Bundesliga experience was his stint at Augsburg between 2016-19.
"The DFB has released Manuel Baum. The coach of the German Under-18 national team takes over with immediate effect as head coach at Schalke 04," the DFB said in a statement.
Wagner was sacked following their poor start to the season that began with an 8-0 demolition by champions Bayern Munich in their first game and continued with a 3-1 home defeat by Werder Bremen on Saturday.
Schalke travel to RB Leipzig on Saturday.