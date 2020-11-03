Schalke ended their 22-match winless run with a 4-1 victory over amateurs Schweinfurt in the German Cup.

It was not the biggest stage, but it was a memorable win and the Royal Blues will be breathing a massive sigh of relief after a disappointing year.

They fell behind to the regional league club in the 37th minute but veteran Vedad Ibisevic drew them level before Alessandro Schoepf put them ahead just before the break.

Schalke keeper Ralf Faehrmann then saved a penalty and Schoepf scored again in the 81st minute to seal their victory.

Benito Raman added a fourth goal in the 86th minute for the Bundesliga club who have yet to win in the league this season.

