The Royal Blues, still without a win for 20 consecutive league games, had their keeper Frederik Ronnow to thank for keeping a clean sheet in the first half after denying the visitors several times with superb saves.

He was again on hand to stop Christopher Lenz in the 47th minute but the Dane was helpless when Christopher Trimmel whipped in a low cross and Marvin Friedrich scored with a perfect glancing header in the 55th.

The hosts hit back in almost identical fashion in the 69th with Goncalo Paciencia beating his markers to head in at the near post to the delight of a crowd of just 300 inside the cavernous 62,000-capacity Auf Schalke Arena.

Schalke, who earned their first point in coach Manuel Baum's second game in charge, moved off last place into 17th. Union are 10th on five. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

