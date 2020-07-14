Schalke’s Matondo gets dressing down for wearing rivals' shirt

July 14 (Reuters) - Schalke 04’s teenage Wales winger Rabbi Matondo has been given a dressing down by his club after training in a Cardiff fitness studio wearing the shirt of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"I made it clear to Rabbi Matondo on the phone what we think of such a rash move,” Schalke head of sport Jochen Schneider told the Kicker sports magazine website on Tuesday.

“He is only 19 years old but he shouldn't have done that. We clearly told him that he had to show the right reaction to his misconduct on and off the pitch.”

Football FIFA welcomes CAS decision to uphold life ban on former Afghan soccer president 2 HOURS AGO

An Instagram post of Matondo training in a Dortmund shirt, bearing the name and number seven of Jadon Sancho, who is a good friend, caused a social media storm among Schalke fans, whose Ruhr rivalry with Dortmund is long standing.

Matondo has been at Schalke since the start of 2019 after previously playing for Manchester City’s youth team.

He scored two Bundesliga goals in 20 appearances this season. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Brighton boss Potter warns against complacency in fight for survival 3 HOURS AGO