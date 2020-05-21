Schmeichel, Chilavert, Buffon, Casillas: Who is the greatest goalkeeper ever?

Athletics
Stages 19 & 21
In today's Euro Papers why does Ousmane Dembele hold the key for Barcelona's move for Miralem Pjanic?
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as they demolished hosts Mainz 5-0 on Sunday.
Bayern Munich avenged their 5-1 drubbing against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the season by beating them 5-2 at the Allianz Arena.
Barcelona boss Quique Setien would love to manage Neymar, giving the player hope that his return to the Nou Camp could finally happen.
Watch Bundesliga highlights as Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in the Berlin derby,
In today's Euro Papers Miralem Pjanic has his heart set on a dream move, which certainly isn't to Stamford Bridge.
Remember Peter Schmeichel’s rage? Gianluigi Buffon’s eternal talent? Jose-Luis Chilavert’s free-kicks? Iker Casillas’ reflexes?
Real Madrid will reluctantly move to a Liverpool target after learning Kylian Mbappe is not for sale this summer, according to a report on the continent.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of loud music.
In a worst case scenario PSG could lose Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi AND Kylian Mbappe this summer.