The Scottish Football Association confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the trio would also miss UEFA Nations League games against Slovakia (Oct. 11) and Czech Republic (Oct. 14).

"... Armstrong has returned a positive test for COVID-19... (he) returned a negative test for COVID-19 on arrival at Oriam on Monday but the supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result this morning," the Scottish FA said.

Football Belgium keeping top players back for England game 24 MINUTES AGO

Armstrong will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test - Oct. 6.

He could return for his Premier League club Southampton's next match at Chelsea on Oct. 17.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Football Infantino impressed by Qatar's World Cup progress, left speechless by stadium AN HOUR AGO