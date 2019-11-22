Scotland v Israel, Slovakia v Ireland in Euro 2020 playoff semis

Steve Clarke's Scotland were assured a home match because they topped their group at the inaugural Nations League last year, and victory at Hampden Park on March 26 will see them visit either Norway or Serbia in the Path C playoff final.

Ireland, who already knew their opponents ahead of Friday's draw, could visit the winner of the match between Bosnia and Northern Ireland in the Path B final.

Iceland, who reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals, will host Romania in the Path A semi-final. The winner will need to beat Bulgaria or Hungary to secure progress to the main draw.

The four playoff winners will then join the 20 teams who have already qualified for the Euro 2020 finals to be held from June 12 to July 12.

For the first time, the Euro finals will be staged in 12 cities in 12 countries across Europe rather than the traditional system of one or two host nations.

The main draw for the competition will be held in Bucharest on Nov. 30, with each host nation to play in the group assigned to their stadium. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)