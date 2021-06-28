Scott Parker has left his role as Fulham head coach after over two years in charge.

The former Cottagers midfielder took over in February 2019 and secured promotion to the Premier League in his first full season. However, Fulham finished 18th in the 2020/21 season and were relegated back to the Championship.

Parker has been linked with a move to Bournemouth, who are reportedly set to part ways with caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan told the club website: “Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has always enjoyed my support as our head coach. Scott’s departure does nothing to shake my confidence, however.

“We will hire a new head coach who is capable of achieving our goal of promotion and will be committed to Fulham and its supporters. And we will field a squad that will respond, compete and win. Onward.”

Matt Wells (first team coach), Rob Burch (goalkeeping coach), Alastair Harris (head of sports science), Jonathan Hill (first team match analyst) and Charlie Moore (lead physical performance coach) have also left the club.

Parker’s former assistant Stuart Gray looks set to be placed in temporary charge.

