LIVE

Ayr United - Dunfermline Athletic

Scottish Championship - 3 December 2019

Scottish Championship – Follow the Football match between Ayr United and Dunfermline Athletic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 3 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mark Kerr or Steve Crawford? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Ayr United and Dunfermline Athletic? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ayr United vs Dunfermline Athletic. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

