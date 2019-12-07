LIVE

Dundee United - Alloa Athletic

Scottish Championship - 7 December 2019

Scottish Championship – Follow the Football match between Dundee United and Alloa Athletic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Robbie Neilson or Peter Grant? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Dundee United and Alloa Athletic? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dundee United vs Alloa Athletic. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

