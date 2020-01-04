Dunfermline Athletic
    -
    15:00
    04/01/20
    East End Park
    Ayr United
      Scottish Championship • Day 20
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Dunfermline Athletic - Ayr United
      Scottish Championship - 4 January 2020

      Scottish Championship – Follow the Football match between Dunfermline Athletic and Ayr United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 4 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Dunfermline Athletic and Ayr United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dunfermline Athletic vs Ayr United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment