Inverness CT
    -
    15:00
    07/12/19
    Caledonian Stadium
    Ayr United
      Scottish Championship • Day 16
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Inverness CT - Ayr United
      Scottish Championship - 7 December 2019

      Scottish Championship – Follow the Football match between Inverness CT and Ayr United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Inverness CT and Ayr United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Inverness CT vs Ayr United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment