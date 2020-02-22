LIVE

Queen of the South - Dundee FC

Scottish Championship - 22 February 2020

Scottish Championship – Follow the Football match between Queen of the South and Dundee FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Allan Johnston or James McPake? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Queen of the South and Dundee FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Queen of the South vs Dundee FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

