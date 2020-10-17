LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Dunfermline Athletic - Inverness CT

Scottish Championship - 17 October 2020

Follow the Scottish Championship live Football match between Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness CT with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Steve Crawford or John Robertson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness CT news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

