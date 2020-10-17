LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Greenock Morton - Alloa Athletic

Scottish Championship - 17 October 2020

Follow the Scottish Championship live Football match between Greenock Morton and Alloa Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: David Hopkin or Peter Grant? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Greenock Morton and Alloa Athletic news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Greenock Morton and Alloa Athletic. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

