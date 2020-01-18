LIVE

Arbroath - Falkirk

Scottish Cup - 18 January 2020

Scottish Cup – Follow the Football match between Arbroath and Falkirk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 18 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Arbroath and Falkirk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Arbroath vs Falkirk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

