Rangers secured their place in the Scottish Cup final after recovering from a goal down to win 2-1 after extra time in a scintillating Old Firm derby victory over Celtic at Hampden Park.

Carl Starfelt scored the decisive own goal with five minutes of extra time remaining to cap off a memorable week for the blue half of Glasgow, following Rangers’ Europa League quarter-final triumph over Braga on Thursday

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side almost broke the deadlock through two headed chances for Joe Aribo, while John Lundstram's strike cannoned off the post.

Despite a promising start, Celtic took the lead when Greg Taylor fired home from Callum McGregor's quickly-taken free-kick past Jon McLaughlin in the Rangers goal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side could have been 2-0 up when Cameron Carter-Vickers saw his shot hit the woodwork, but it Rangers that struck again.

But Scott Arfield netted an equaliser as he fired home from James Tavernier's with 12 minutes of normal time remaining, and momentum was with Van Bronckhorst’s men heading into extra time.

There were further chances for Tavernier and Fashion Sakala, before Starfelt’s inadvertent intervention settled this tense cup tie.

Glen Kamara picked out Calvin Bassey on the left flank, whose low cross was diverted into his own net by Starfelt and beyond the reach of Joe Hart.

The result sets up a meeting with Hearts in the final on May 21 and a chance to win a first domestic cup for 11 years.

It also ended Celtic’s hopes to win a fifth domestic treble in six years, with Postecoglou’s team having already won the League Cup this season.

Rangers may face a tall order to retain the Scottish Premiership title, but this win leaves the Ibrox side dreaming of at least a Scottish Cup and Europa League double this campaign.

