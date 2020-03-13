Getty Images
Scottish football suspended indefinitely
Football across Scotland, including at grassroots level, was suspended until further notice on Friday due to the coronavirus health crisis, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said.
"The Scottish FA Board made its decision in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, staff, supporters and the general public," the SFA said in a statement.
The announcement came less than an hour after matches in England were postponed and Scotland followed many other countries in suspending their league activities.
Scotland’s Euro 2020 playoff against Israel is scheduled for later this month.
The SFA said it will "continue to liaise with governments and UEFA in relation to domestic, European and International fixtures in the coming days and more information will be communicated at the appropriate time".