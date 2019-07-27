LIVE

Livingston - Berwick Rangers

Scottish League Cup - 26 July 2019

Scottish League Cup – Follow the Football match between Livingston and Berwick Rangers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Livingston and Berwick Rangers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Livingston vs Berwick Rangers. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

